Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-$9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $526.28. 2,386,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.16 and its 200 day moving average is $396.40. The stock has a market cap of $499.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.