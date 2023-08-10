Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.17.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.23. 5,333,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 137,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

