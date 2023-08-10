ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71.06

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $71.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,476.59 or 1.00039888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03886074 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.