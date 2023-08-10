Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 620,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,346. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 165,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

