Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $23.69. Embecta shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 114,982 shares.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

