Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 3.7 %

EBS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 209.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

