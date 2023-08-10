Emerson Electric’s (EMR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.44.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.04. 2,244,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.