Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. 4,314,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

