Encore Wire Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $17.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.33. 22,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

