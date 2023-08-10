Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC began coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

