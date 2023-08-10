Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of EDR stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. 4,515,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,059. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

