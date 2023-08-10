Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Down 15.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$8.91 and last traded at C$9.08. 757,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 350,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

