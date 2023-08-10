Energi Price Tops $0.0756 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $121,569.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,326,734 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

