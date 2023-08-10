Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.32. 678,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

