Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $64.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.