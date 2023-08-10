Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 251,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,078. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

