Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
