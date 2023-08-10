Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enstar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.43. 30,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.