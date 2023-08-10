Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Entravision Communications worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,347.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 404,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $325.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

