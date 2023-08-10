EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

