EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.81. 3,385,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

