Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.37. 75,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

