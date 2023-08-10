Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable Announces Dividend

EQH stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,045. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 345.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

