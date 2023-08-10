Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.42% of PowerFleet worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.40.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

