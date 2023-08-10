Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,516. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $306.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

