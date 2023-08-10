Equitable Trust Co. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,524. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

