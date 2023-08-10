Equitable Trust Co. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Thursday. 1,264,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,286. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

