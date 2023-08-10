Equitable Trust Co. Has $881,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 4,049,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,292. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

