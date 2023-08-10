Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 707,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a "b-" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.62.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

