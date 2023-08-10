Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after buying an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $50,684,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.90. 402,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

