Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,781,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $290,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,159. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 104,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 248.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

