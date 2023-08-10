Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 4,982 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $166,442 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.