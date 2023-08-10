Equitable Trust Co. Sells 10,252 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 2,819,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,914. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.