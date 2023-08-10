Equitable Trust Co. Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,423 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

