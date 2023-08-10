Equitable Trust Co. Sells 43 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPL stock traded up $15.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,780.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,409.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,581.11.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

