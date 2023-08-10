Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,715 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

