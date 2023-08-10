Equitable Trust Co. Sells 7,427 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,913. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.