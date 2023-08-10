Equitable Trust Co. Sells 775 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $563.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.82. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

