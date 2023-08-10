Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.53. 53,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

