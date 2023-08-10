Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.17

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 77277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQC
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,462 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,594,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,239,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.