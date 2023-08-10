Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.17

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 77277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,462 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,594,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,239,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

