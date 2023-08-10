ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.50 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.15. 27,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,572. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $109.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

