Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

