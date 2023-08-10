ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJFree Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

SILJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,687. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

