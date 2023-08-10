ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Announces $0.04 Dividend

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.