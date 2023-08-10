ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVRL remained flat at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

