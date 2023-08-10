ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 4,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.