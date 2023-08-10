EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of YECO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

