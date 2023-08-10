EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
EV Biologics Price Performance
Shares of YECO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
EV Biologics Company Profile
