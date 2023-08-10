EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.69. EVE shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,803 shares changing hands.
EVEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
EVE Trading Down 1.5 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
