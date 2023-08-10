Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) CFO Sells $19,058.04 in Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) CFO Marella Thorell sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $19,058.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.