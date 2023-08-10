Evercore ISI Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Up 7.6 %

GoodRx stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 1,704,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.